Monrovia woman shoots man armed with knives who had restraining order against him, authorities say

A Monrovia woman shot and killed a man who violated a restraining order and showed up armed with knives at her home, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday in the San Gabriel Valley community after the man arrived at the home, apparently intent on attacking the woman, the LA County Sheriff’s Department said. Another man was inside the home at the time.

An investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death in Monrovia. As seen on air on May 18, 2024.

The woman phoned dispatchers to report that a man with a restraining order against him was at the home armed with knives. The man with a gunshot wound was dead when law enforcement officers arrived.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“(The man) went to the residence armed with knives, attempted to stab the white female adult and white male adult, and to stop the threat the white female adult discharged a firearm,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “ The female adult and male adult provided voluntary statements and were not arrested.”

A firearm and several knives allegedly were recovered at the scene.

Details about the restraining order were not immediately available.

The case was turned over to the sheriff's Homicide Bureau for investigation.