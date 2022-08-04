SoCal Weather

Monsoon Moisture Might Bring Storms to SoCal on Thursday Evening

The stormy weather is likely to show up in the mountains, deserts, Inland Empire and the San Gabriel Valley on Thursday afternoon, possibly even sticking around into the evening.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's a chance for storms in parts of Southern California late on Thursday, thanks to some monsoon moisture cranking up the humidity in the region.

The stormy weather is likely to show up in the mountains, deserts, Inland Empire and the San Gabriel Valley on Thursday afternoon, possibly even sticking around into the evening.

The biggest potential threat from the storms is the chance of flash flooding, and of debris flows if heavy rain cells hover over burn scars from wildfires.

There may also be some lighting, so it's a good idea to stay inside if thunder picks up.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cloudy weather over SoCal will dissipate for the most part, but around noon some rain will bubble up near Big Bear.

Storms will move into the deserts around 4 p.m., particularly near Victorville. Watch out if you're heading out for a weekend Vegas trip this evening -- the Barstow Freeway in particular could see stormy weather and gusty winds.

weather Jul 29

Summer Storm Soaks Las Vegas Inside and Out

climate change Jul 19

Climate Change Makes Heat Waves Like Texas' More Frequent, Intense

electra fire Jul 6

Favorable Weather Helps Fight Against California Forest Fire

In the early evening, more storms will make their way over the San Jacinto mountains. Some of that wet weather could spread into the Inland Empire.

By midnight, the storms will move into the LA County and Ventury County mountains, with parts staying over the deserts there.

The chance for rain lowers over the weekend, then rises back up to about 60% by Monday.

This article tagged under:

SoCal WeatherSouthern CaliforniaInland EmpireSan Gabriel Valleystorms
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us