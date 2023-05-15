weather

Monsoon Weather in SoCal Brings Potential Thunderstorms for Mountain Areas

Monsoon weather in SoCal brings potential thunderstorms to mountain areas.

By Chelsea Hylton

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monsoon weather is making its way to Southern California bringing the potential for some thunderstorms.

The forecast shows monsoon-like weather as the week progresses, showing the most impact in the mountain areas.

Higher elevation areas like the mountains will be susceptible to monsoon storms bringing the chance of rain starting Tuesday and lasting throughout the rest of the week.

Low clouds will linger throughout the mornings until around lunchtime with cooler temperatures then there will be a shift to high clouds with temperatures warming up.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"We are starting to see that moisture transported from the Gulf of California and of course also from the Gulf of Mexico that is moving straight into Southern California," said Belen De Leon, NBC4 meteorologist.

What is a monsoon?

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

110 Freeway 16 mins ago

110 Freeway Reopens in South LA Area After Pursuit and Standoff

South Park 4 hours ago

Stolen Car Pursuit in South Park Ends in Fiery Crash

According to the National Weather Service, a monsoon is the seasonal reversal in atmospheric low-level circulations. There tends to be an increase in atmospheric moisture which tends to result in precipitation and higher levels of humidity.

Moisture is pushed into the southwest region of the country in states like New Mexico, Arizona and the lower part of California. Monsoons typically tend to be more common during summer months.

Monsoon weather includes the possibilities of thunderstorms, lightening and potential flash flooding. Active periods of precipitation during a monsoon are known as "bursts," according to the NWS.

Safety tips for monsoon-like weather

  • Avoid driving in flooded areas
  • Stay in doors if lightening strikes
  • Avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms
  • Monitor air quality conditions if you have respiratory issues

This article tagged under:

weatherSouthern California
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us