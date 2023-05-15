Monsoon Weather in SoCal Brings Potential Thunderstorms for Mountain Areas

Monsoon weather is making its way to Southern California bringing the potential for some thunderstorms.

The forecast shows monsoon-like weather as the week progresses, showing the most impact in the mountain areas.

Higher elevation areas like the mountains will be susceptible to monsoon storms bringing the chance of rain starting Tuesday and lasting throughout the rest of the week.

Low clouds will linger throughout the mornings until around lunchtime with cooler temperatures then there will be a shift to high clouds with temperatures warming up.

"We are starting to see that moisture transported from the Gulf of California and of course also from the Gulf of Mexico that is moving straight into Southern California," said Belen De Leon, NBC4 meteorologist.

What is a monsoon?

According to the National Weather Service, a monsoon is the seasonal reversal in atmospheric low-level circulations. There tends to be an increase in atmospheric moisture which tends to result in precipitation and higher levels of humidity.

Moisture is pushed into the southwest region of the country in states like New Mexico, Arizona and the lower part of California. Monsoons typically tend to be more common during summer months.

Monsoon weather includes the possibilities of thunderstorms, lightening and potential flash flooding. Active periods of precipitation during a monsoon are known as "bursts," according to the NWS.

Safety tips for monsoon-like weather