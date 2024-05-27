Montebello

Montebello French Bulldog named ‘Jennifer' stolen at gunpoint

The owner of the 2-year-old pup said he was “hurting” after the dog was stolen Sunday night.

By Helen Jeong and Karma Dickerson

A Montebello family asked for the community’s help in finding a beloved French Bulldog that was stolen at gunpoint Sunday night. 

Mario Felix said as he and his wife took the dog named Jennifer out as they always did on Victoria Avenue near Wilcox Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. Then all of a sudden, a man who came from behind pulled out a gun.

“He said, ‘Give me your watch; give me your wallet and money,’” Felix recalled. “Then he said, ‘I’m taking the dog.’”

Felix said, as he refused to hand over Jennifer, the gunman aimed the gun higher and dragged the 2-year-old dog.

The pet owner insisted the Rolex, cash, and iphone that the robber took from him weren’t important to him. What was most concerning to him was that he and Jennifer were each other’s support system. 

“She’s very healing,” said Felix, who suffers from neuropathy, while holding back tears. “We didn’t sleep last night. We've been trying to post to get the word out, we just want our dog back.”

He also said Jennifer requires medication and is on a special diet. 

Mario Felix was desperately looking for Jennifer the French Bulldog that was stolen at gunpoint from him Sunday night.

Felix said because he and his wife do not have children together, their dogs, including Jennifer the brown French Bulldog, are their babies.

Anyone with information about the dog was urged to call Montebello police. 

