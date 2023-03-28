Montebello Hosts Resource Fair for Those Affected by Damaging Tornado

The City of Montebello is hosting a Tornado Recovery Rapid Response Resource Fair to help workers and businesses that were affected by the recent tornado.

On March 22, a small tornado hit the city of Montebello ripping the roof of a business and through debris that damaged vehicles. It caused millions of dollars of damage and some employees are still without work.

The LA County First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis along with the City of Montebello and the County's Department of Economic Opportunity have collaborated to host this event. Numerous state, county and local agencies are also contributing informational and staff resources to individuals.

The fair will run until 4 p.m. at Ark Church located at 931 S. Maple Ave., Montebello, CA.

"We have resources for businesses, workers we want to make sure that all of their needs are being met,' said Chief Deputy, Jessica Kim, of the LA County Department of Economic Opportunity. "So from insurance, to unemployment insurance, health benefits, retirement benefits, we have all the resources to meet their needs."

Here are a list of the agencies participating in the fair: