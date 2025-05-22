Montebello

Montebello man slams lackluster police investigation into possible hate crime

The Asian American professor and Vietnam vet said he's still recovering from serious injuries after a hate attack in Montebello last month.

By Gordon Tokumatsu and Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a Japanese American professor was brutally beaten in a possible hate attack, Asian American community organizations Thursday called on law enforcement to put more effort into finding the suspect while urging prosecutors to help stop anti-Asian hate crimes.

Professor Aki Maehara was still gripped by physical pain and emotional trauma from last month’s attack, which left him with a concussion as well as injuries to his neck, cheek and teeth.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Maehara said, as he was riding his electric bike home from work in Montebello, a four-door, mid-sized sedan knocked him off his bike, forcing him to land hard on concrete.

“Go back to C-----land,” the ethics professor recalled hearing the racial epithet as the car sped away.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Inglewood Apr 29

Inglewood man punched, kicked while being called racial slurs

Simi Valley Apr 18

Simi Valley woman accused of shoving pregnant street vendor faces battery charges

The 71-year-old, also a Vietnam War veteran, said he provided details to officers with the Montebello Police Department, including the name of a person he believed was behind the attack. But when a detective called back, key information was not included in the initial report, according to Maehara.

Lacking faith in the investigation, Maehara turned to a coalition of attorneys, activists and supporters from Los Angeles’ Asian American community to put more pressure on officials.

“We’ve been here hundreds of years. We’ve contributed to America. This is our country, too,” said Gerald Ohn with the Asian American Civil Rights League. 

The culprit behind Maehara’s attack could face felony hate crime charges, especially due to his serious injuries.

The Montebello Police Department did not respond to NBC Los Angeles’ questions about the investigation.

This article tagged under:

MontebelloAANHPI
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us