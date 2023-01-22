‘Heartbreak and Devastation': Southern California Mourns Victims in Monterey Park Shooting

A deadly mass shooting that followed a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park left the community east of Los Angeles in mourning.

The shooting occurred about an hour after thousands of people had been in the area for the first day of a two-day Lunar New Year festival that had ended before the shots were fired. Most of the crowds had already left the area.

Details about a motive for the shooting were not immediately available.

President Joe Biden

"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead.''

Below, a roundup of reaction to the shooting. This page will be updated as more information is available.

Vice President Kamala Harris

“Overnight, yet another community was torn apart by a senseless act of gun violence. To the Monterey Park families impacted: Doug and I mourn with you -- and pray for you. @POTUS and I will continue to provide full support to local authorities as we learn more.''

Gov. Gavin Newsom

"No one should have to fear going to a celebration with their community. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

"The reports coming out of Monterey Park are absolutely devastating. Families deserve to celebrate the holidays in peace -- mass shootings and gun violence are a plague on our communities. As investigations determine whether these murders were motivated by Asian hate, we continue to stand united against all attempts to divide us. My heart goes out to Monterey Park and the families and friends of those lost.''

Alhambra Mayor Sasha Renee Perez

“I am in a state of shock, heartbreak and devastation. A mass shooting has occurred in our neighboring City of Monterey Park. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. Our community stands ready to do whatever we can to support all those impacted.''

Diamond Bar Mayor Andrew Chou

Our prayers are with our friends and colleagues in the great city of Monterey Park. We stand ready to lend our support during this difficult time as we wait for more confirmed details of an alleged mass shooting incident.''

White House Initiative on AAPI

“As millions come together to celebrate the Lunar New Year, we are devastated by news of yet another mass shooting in America. Our team is monitoring the situation in Monterey Park, California. We grieve for the families whose loved ones were killed and wounded in the attack.''

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia

“Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian communities in Los Angeles County and many were out celebrating the Lunar New Year. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian communities in Los Angeles County and many were out celebrating the Lunar New Year.''

Actor George Takei

“Just heard the horrifying news out of Monterey Park, CA. A whole community wracked by gun violence and death, on what should have been a joyous Lunar New Year celebration. No motive is yet known. But we must act to end the ability of murderers to take so many lives so brutally.''

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez

"With the whole family of God here in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, I am praying for the victims of this violence. We pray for those killed and injured in this shooting, we ask that God stay close to their families and loved ones. We pray for the wounded to be healed, and we ask that God give strength and guidance to the doctors and nurses who are caring for them.

"We ask that God grant wisdom and prudence to law enforcement and public officials working to make sense of the violence and keep our communities safe. And we pray for peace. Peace in the hearts of those who are troubled. Peace in the hearts of those who are afraid and hurting today, and peace for those whose faith has been shaken. We pray also for peace in our own hearts. We pray that we might feel God's love and know that he will deliver us from every evil.

"We ask Our Blessed Mother Mary to intercede for us, to be a mother to us in this hour of pain and uncertainty. May she help us to care for those who are suffering and to be healers and peacemakers in our world.''