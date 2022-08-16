Third Person Charged With Murder in Downey Slaying of Off-Duty Officer

Three people have been arrested and now charged with murder in the shooting death of Gardiel Solorio, a 26-year-old Monterey Park police officer who was killed in a LA Fitness gym parking lot in Downey while off duty on Monday.

Gerardo Magallanes, an 18-year-old, was charged with one count of murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm while on probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

“We will ensure that anyone involved in the tragic and senseless killing of officer Solorio is held accountable,” District Attorney Gascón said in a news release. “My office commends the excellent investigative work of the police in this case and tracking all who were involved.

He is expected to be arraigned Sept. 8 in Norwalk.

Another suspect, Carlos Daniel Delcid, was charged with one count each of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, District Attorney George Gascón said.

Special circumstances were added for the allegation that the murder was committed during a robbery.

A third person, a 17-year-old, was also arrested for driving the car in which Delcid allegedly left the scene of the crime. That driver is facing charges in juvenile court.

Solorio was killed in a shooting reported about 3:30 p.m. Monday, in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard near the 105 Freeway. The parking area is part of a popular shopping area called Downey Landing.

Solorio was in the parking lot of the LA Fitness gym and had just arrived when Delcid "allegedly got out of a nearby vehicle and appeared to demand Solorio’s personal items," Gascón said.

When Solorio tried to drive away, Delcid allegedly shot at the young off-duty officer five times.

Solorio was a new officer, hired by Monterey Park in January of this year, after graduating from Cal State LA with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

"He was only 26 years old. I don't know about you but I have children that age," said Chief Kelly Gordon of the Monterey Park Police Department during a Tuesday press conference.

"Gardiel was just starting his career in law enforcement and was a rising star who took pride in serving one of our communities when he was tragically murdered," District Attorney Gascón said in a statement released after the press conference. "Senseless gun violence has once again taken someone who pledged to protect others."

Solorio is survived by his mother, father, brothers, sisters and fiancée.