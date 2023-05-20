Monterey Park Police Investigate an Individual Found Dead Near 60 Freeway Overpass

Monterey Park police find an individual dead after a hit-and-run collision near the 60 Freeway on Saturday morning.

At around 1:36 a.m. Monterey Park police responded to Atlantic Boulevard near the 60 Freeway over pass after calls of an individual who was laying in the middle of the northbound lanes.

When police arrived they located the individual who was unresponsive and appeared to have been hit by an unknown vehicle. The Monterey Park Fire Department also responded to the scene and they pronounced the individual dead.

The identity of the person remains unknown and a description of the vehicle or the driver responsible is also unknown.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to call the Monterey Park Police Department at (626) 307-1200.