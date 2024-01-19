Monterey Park shooting victim's family makes heartwarming discovery after her tragic death

My My Nhan had a few loves -- fashion, family, and dance.

The 65-year-old moved from Vietnam to Southern California in the 1980s and spent many years caring for her mother, but she always loved fashion, which led her to dance.

"Because, you know, ballroom dancing had these sparkly sequences, just kind of very, very flashy fashion,” her niece Fonda Quan said. “She gave it a try and she ended up loving it.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Quan said Aunt My My danced every weekend for more than two decades, mostly at Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra and occasionally at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. And, she just happened to have a ticket to Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Jan. 21, 2023.

“She received a free ticket from a friend,” Quan said.

As she left after a night of dancing, she sat down in her car alongside her dance partner.

“And she was about to back up when she saw someone walk by her, the back of her car. And that person happened to be the shooter,” Quan said. “And the shooter just went over to her side of the window, which is the driver’s side, and shot her multiple times.”

Her dance partner was not injured, but Nhan was one of 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire on what was supposed to be a night of celebration and dancing. Nine people were injured.

Brandon Tsay, who wrestled a gun away from a man who committed a mass shooting in Monterey Park, continues to give back to his comunity

Twenty minutes after the attack, the gunman also entered Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, but was disarmed before anyone was shot.

“This past year was a rollercoaster ride of grief,” Quan said.

But in the midst of their grief, family members wanted to continue Nhan’s legacy. As they were cleaning out her room, they discovered she quietly made many donations for seniors and youth.

“And that inspired us to set up a legacy fund to specifically invest in those programs,” Quan said.

Last August, on her 66th birthday, her family created the My My Nhan legacy fund. So far, they’ve hosted self-defense classes for seniors and this week, they awarded three high school seniors college scholarships.

“We need a way to keep honoring her and extending her wishes for as long as we can,” Quan said.

My My Nhan was a kind soul with a generous heart and was a woman who loved to move. Now her, family knows they must keep moving, too, while honoring her with grace.

If you are interested in donating to the legacy fund you can find more here.