Coroner Identifies Two Victims Killed in Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting

Two women in their 60s were identified Monday morning as victims killed in a mass shooting at a Southern California dance hall.

My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner' Office. They were among 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park following a night of Lunar Near Year festivities.

The deceased victims, five men and five women, are in the 50s, 60s and 70s, according to the coroner's office.

Ten people were injured in the shooting, including some who suffered critical injuries.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. It was unclear whether the shooter knew any of the victims.

The shooting was reported late Saturday following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in the community east of Los Angeles. About 20 minutes after the Star dance hall shooting, the gunman entered another ballroom in nearby Alhambra, where he was disarmed by at least one person, authorities said.

Witnesses provided authorities with a description of a white van seen leaving the area. The 72-year-old gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van Sunday at a Torrance strip mall.

The Star Ballroom Dance Studio's website said it was hosting an event Saturday night called "Star Night" from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter knew anyone at the dance hall event.

A vigil for the victims is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in Monterey Park.