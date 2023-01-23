monterey park mass shooting

Coroner Identifies Two Victims Killed in Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting

Ten people were killed and 10 were injured when a gunman opened fire at a San Gabriel Valley ballroom.

By Jonathan Lloyd

An investigator responds to the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Two women in their 60s were identified Monday morning as victims killed in a mass shooting at a Southern California dance hall.

My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner' Office. They were among 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park following a night of Lunar Near Year festivities.

monterey park mass shooting 2 hours ago

Motive Sought in Deadly Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting

monterey park mass shooting Jan 22

‘Heartbreak': Southern California Mourns Victims in Monterey Park Shooting

The deceased victims, five men and five women, are in the 50s, 60s and 70s, according to the coroner's office.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Ten people were injured in the shooting, including some who suffered critical injuries.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. It was unclear whether the shooter knew any of the victims.

The shooting was reported late Saturday following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in the community east of Los Angeles. About 20 minutes after the Star dance hall shooting, the gunman entered another ballroom in nearby Alhambra, where he was disarmed by at least one person, authorities said.

Witnesses provided authorities with a description of a white van seen leaving the area. The 72-year-old gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van Sunday at a Torrance strip mall.

The Star Ballroom Dance Studio's website said it was hosting an event Saturday night called "Star Night" from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter knew anyone at the dance hall event.

A vigil for the victims is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in Monterey Park.

This article tagged under:

monterey park mass shooting
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us