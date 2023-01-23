Mourners to Gather at Vigil for Monterey Park Shooting Victims

A grieving community will gather Monday night at Monterey Park City Hall to remember the 10 people killed in a shooting at a dance hall.

The vigil for the victims killed Saturday night when a gunman opened fire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mourners are asked to bring candles or flowers to City Hall, located at 320 W. Newmark Ave., where residents gathered Sunday for a prayer vigil.

Balloons, flowers, candles and other items were left at City Hall Sunday as word of the tragedy spread throughout Monterey Park and neighboring communities. Similar items honoring the victims were left at the Star ballroom, including a note that read, "Victims and Families, Your are in our prayers."

Flags were lowered to half-staff at City Hall.

Two of the 10 deceased victims were identified Monday morning by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. The office planned to release more names when family members are notified.

Ten people were injured in the shooting, including some who suffered critical injuries. At least seven of 10 injured victims remained hospitalized as of Sunday evening

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The shooting was reported late Saturday following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in the community east of Los Angeles. About 20 minutes after the Star dance hall shooting, the gunman entered another ballroom in nearby Alhambra, where he was disarmed by at least one person, authorities said.

Witnesses provided authorities with a description of a white van seen leaving the area. The 72-year-old gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van Sunday at a Torrance strip mall.

The Star Ballroom Dance Studio's website said it was hosting an event Saturday night called "Star Night" from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter knew anyone at the dance hall event.

