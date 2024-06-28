Victim ejected onto roof of house in Monterey Park SUV crash that killed 3

Three people were killed and two more were injured Friday in a high-speed SUV crash that ejected one victim onto the roof of a Monterey Park house.

Three other people were trapped inside the SUV after the collision at about 12:30 a.m. Friday at East Graves Avenue and Cecil Street. The SUV appeared to have hit a tree and other vehicles before rolling onto its roof.

One victim was found on the roof of a nearby residence.

"During the investigation, one occupant was missing, so they started canvassing," said Monterey Park Police Capt. Bill Cuevas. "They found the (victim) on the roof of the house."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Three people died at the scene.

Two others, including a 7-year-old child, were hospitalized. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

Officers patrolling the area heard the crash, police said. They responded to find tire marks in the middle of the road near a downed tree branch and wreckage of the SUV.

Police said the driver was speeding before the crash.

Later Friday, four people were killed in a pursuit crash in the San Bernardino County community of Upland.