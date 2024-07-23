Monterey Park teen that was missing for a week is found safe

A teenage girl who was missing for a week in Monterey Park has been found safe, according to her father's attorney.

Alison Chao, 15, was found this morning with the help of the Glendale Police Department, according to the Monterey Park Police Department.

"Monterey Park Police Department extends its appreciation to community members and the many local, state and federal partners for their assistance during the investigation," the department said Tuesday.

She was last seen on July 16 in the El Sereno area at around 6:30 p.m. when she was riding her bike heading towards her aunt’s house in San Gabriel, according to the teen’s mother.

Monterey Park Police launched the search for her at around 9:30 when she didn’t show up at her aunt’s house.

Chao’s family and volunteers from the community have been posting flyers around the area in an effort to find her.

Volunteers helped in a coordinated search this past weekend going door to door in the neighborhoods she was spotted riding her bike through.

Another search party was set to meet Monday evening at Fresco Market in Hermon, which is near the last location Alison was spotted. Many volunteers, who don’t know the family, were helping with the efforts to find her.

“It's a 15-year-old girl. So I just want to help out,” said Guy Hashimoto, a volunteer with the search group. “Like everybody else, it just breaks your heart. You just want to help out if it's passing out flyers, helping with the search, whatever. Whatever I can do to help out.”