Mookie Betts' late-night mishap leaves Dodgers star sidelined for 2nd straight game with broken toe

By The Associated Press

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a one run home run against Starting pitcher Dane Dunning #33 of the Texas Rangers during the third inning of their inter-league game at Dodger Stadium on June 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts fractured his fourth left toe and missed his second straight game Saturday.

“The last couple days, it's been hard for him to even put on a shoe, so that's obviously why he's not in the lineup,” manager Dave Roberts said. “But I still don't believe it's going to be an IL stint. I think day-to-day is fair right now.”

Roberts said Betts injured himself after the Dodgers returned from their road trip midweek.

“It was something in the middle of the night in his house, in his bedroom," he said. "It was dark and he kind of hit something.”

Rookie Hyeseong Kim started in Betts’ place Saturday against the New York Yankees.

Betts missed the Dodgers' season-opening series in Japan with an illness that caused him to drop weight because he wasn't able to keep food down.

