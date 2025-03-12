More consumers are using credit cards to pay for groceries, AARP says

Increasing grocery prices have some consumers, particularly older ones, reconsidering what they buy and how they pay for their items, according to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

Food prices have outpaced inflation and increased by 28% since 2019. In addition, added tariffs on goods from China, Canada and Mexico have prices rising even more. Consumers in the Inland Empire shared what they’re doing to save funds amid rising costs for groceries.

“I commute to work and I take the train,” said Norco resident Valerie Steinbeck. “No gas.”

“We don’t eat out as much,” Benie Antoine said. “We may eat out once a month.”

“I make a lot of casseroles, so they last us,” Deborah Pace of Jurupa Calley said.

For many residents, however, cutting corners in those areas simply is not enough. A new study by the AARP showed that more Americans are charging basic necessities on credit cards.

“This stacks up over other debt consumers are carrying, like mortgage, auto and student loans,” Indira Venkat, Senior Vice President of Research at AARP, said.

If the 25% tariffs that Trump issued against Mexico and Canada are passed onto consumers, families may be forced to evaluate what they can afford.

New data from the organization shows about half of older Americans are charging everyday purchases like gas, food, health care expenses and even utilities on their credit cards. The average balance for these consumers is $5,000.

“This is a group that is feeling the pain of paying off a credit card more acutely than those over the age of 65 because it’s concerning since they have in their line of site retirement,” Venkat said.

AARP has several tips for shoppers being mindful of their spending. It recommends purchasing generic brands, clipping coupons and buying items in bulk among other suggestions. For a look at the organization’s tips, click here.