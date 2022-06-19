More Delays, Cancellations at LAX and Other U.S. Airports

Travelers heading out of LAX -- and a number of other U.S. airports -- on Juneteenth and Father's Day are facing disappointment, as thousands more flights are delayed and hundreds more are canceled nationwide.

According to flight tracking site Flight Aware, LAX has canceled a total of 40 flights on Sunday, and delayed 181 others, as of about 2 p.m.

You have rights as a customer when your flight is canceled or delayed, but do you know what those rights are? To hear more, we talked to travel TikToker and airline employee Natalie Houston (you can find her @adventuresofmattandnat on TikTok.)

The 40 cancellations make up about 4% of the 851 cancellations around the United States on Sunday, for flights entering, leaving, and moving within the country.

Some other SoCal airports faced similar difficulties. John Wayne Airport in Orange County had 33 delays and 5 cancellations.

Other SoCal airports were doing just fine, like Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino County, which had just 13 delays and no cancellations.

The series of flight difficulties for Californians, and those just passing through, continues a weekend streak. Saturday saw at least 2,679 delayed and 751 canceled flights around the U.S., with 136 delays and 32 cancellations at LAX alone.

Severe weather conditions and difficulties hiring pilots and flight attendants have contributed to airline hassles for months.