More details expected in Costa Mesa Planned Parenthood firebombing investigation

Two people, including an active duty Marine, were arrested in the 2022 attack captured by security cameras.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

More details are expected Monday in the investigation into a firebombing of a Costa Mesa clinic operated by Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Federal authorities, including the FBI, scheduled a news conference for Monday morning when a federal grand jury indictment is expected to be unsealed in Santa Ana. The arrest of a third defendant in the 2022 firebombing captured on camera by security cameras is expected to be announced at the 9:45 a.m. news conference.

Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine and 23-year-old Chance Brannon, of San Juan Capistrano are already under arrest. They are scheduled to be arraigned on federal charges after the briefing, federal officials said. Brannon is an active duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton. Both defendants were arrested June 14 on suspicion of using an explosive or fire to damage real property affecting interstate commerce which carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

Ergul and Brannon are accused of igniting and a throwing a Molotov cocktail at the clinic entrance during the early morning hours of March 13, 2022.

It was not immediately clear what role the third defendant played in the firebombing.

