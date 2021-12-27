More Flights Canceled at LAX, Other Airports Due to COVID-19 Issues

More flights were canceled at Southland airports and around the world Monday, as a wave of holiday week cancellations driven by the coronavirus pandemic continued to inconvenience travelers.

As of 5:55 p.m., the tracking site FlightAware.com listed 125 cancellations Monday for flights in or out of Los Angeles International Airport, along with 1,373 involving flights into or out of the United States, and 3,137 total cancellations around the world.

Orange County's John Wayne Airport had 25 cancellations Monday. Hollywood/Burbank Airport had eight, and Long Beach Airport had one.

On Sunday, LAX saw 141 cancellations, with 27 at John Wayne Airport, 11 in Burbank and six in Long Beach.

There were 96 cancellations at LAX on Christmas Day and 86 on Friday, according to Flight Aware.

The scrapped flights are largely blamed on airline staffing shortages caused by the latest surge in coronavirus cases, fueled by the Omicron variant.

Weather issues were also causing some of the cancellations.

“This evening will be another busy travel day. There are cancellations and delays around the country, including at LAX tonight, so please check your flight status with your airline for the latest and arrive with extra time,” LAX tweeted Monday.