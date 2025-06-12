As fear and uncertainty continue to grip Los Angeles’ immigrant communities amid ongoing immigration enforcement operations, there are more frequent and widespread ICE raids across the greater Los Angeles region and Southern California, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHRLA), an immigrant advocacy organization said.

The group has been operating the Rapid Response Network, through which community members can alert one another about ICE sightings or activities through the hotline since the Trump administration began escalating its rhetoric and enforcement on immigration.

Based on its grassroots effort, the Rapid Response Network has been reporting more raids happening in a variety of public places, according to CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas.

“(Raids) increase in front of schools. We receive reports of hospitals and also in churches,” Salsa said. “They’re not just in the city of Los Angeles. They'll be in Whittier, they'll be in Downey, they'll be in all adjoining cities, regional cities.”

Salas added on Wednesday night, Rapid Response Networks was receiving reports of ICE sightings until after 7 p.m.

An East LA neighborhood saw the National Guard troops and FBI agents arriving at around 6 a.m. Thursday with flash bangs and explosions.

“I see them raiding the house two doors down here, and I see them coming in and out. They pulled out one person I was able to see,” a neighbor shared what he witnessed. There was no confirmation whether the detainment was part of a raid.

The unnerving experience shared by undocumented immigrants and their families are now forcing people to limit their activities outside, Bass said, adding there is still no word on how long the raids will go on in the city.

“None of us here know how long the raids are going to go on. We all function off of rumors,” the mayor said, explaining that there is still no direct line of communication between her office and the military. “I think the latest rumor is that it's going to go on for 30 days. The rumor is the military might be here for 60 days. The bottom line is, they're not needed for 30, for 20 or for 60 days.”