More Protests Prompt Street Closures in West Hollywood

With more large anti-police brutality protests planned in the area this weekend, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood station is reminding the public that several streets have been closed off to vehicle traffic.

"The West Hollywood Sheriff's Station has asked the City of West Hollywood to, once again, place large metal bins at certain major intersections as part of temporary street closures," sheriff's officials said. "The bins are positioned to allow 10 feet of emergency-lane clearance and serve as barriers to protect people and property."

"These barriers help our Sheriff's personnel to more effectively safeguard groups of people who may gather in the city of West Hollywood to exercise their first amendment rights for peaceful assembly and protest. Additionally, the bins help protect local businesses from potential burglary and vandalism. Local access streets remain open and accessible," the statement continued.

The following street closures are in effect until Monday morning: