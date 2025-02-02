More rain for SoCal as storm takes aim for the region this upcoming week

Don’t put your umbrellas and jackets back in storage just yet; more wet weather is taking aim for Southern California this upcoming week.

A storm that’s currently battering Northern California is slated to weaken and travel south toward the Southland. It’s forecasted to arrive earlier in the week and just as quickly move out of the region.

“The rain starts to move in on Tuesday evening,” NBC4 Meteorologist Stephanie Olmo said. “Much of the day, or the morning and afternoon, looking dry across the region and then that changes as we head toward the evening hours.”

Olmo said in her forecast that the peak rain is slated to happen Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“This is when we’re expected to see more of that widespread, moderate-to at times-heavier rain and some of the impacts we could see with this – slick road and localized flooding,” she said. “That’s going to be a concern.”

After this system leaves the region, there will be a brief break from the wet weather before another storm potentially arrives. Northern California will get hit by another system Thursday and that precipitation could trickle down south to deliver more rain in Southern California.

If these two systems occur, Ventura County could potentially get the most rain, with some areas seeing up to 3 inches. Los Angeles County faces an inch to 2 inches of rain while the Inland Empire and Orange County face lesser amounts.