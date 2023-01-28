Southern California

More Rain is Expected to Hit Southern California on Sunday and Monday

More rain and snow is expected to move into Southern California over the next few days, this storm will not be as big as the last one with only about half an inch of rain expected.

By City News Service

A pedestrian makes his way along Van Nuys Blvd at Arleta Ave in Arleta, Thursday, Dec 23, 2021.
Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Two days of scattered rain and mountain snow are expected to move into Southern California beginning Sunday, forecasters said on Saturday.

Precipitation amounts are expected to be somewhat limited across much of the region, generally a half-inch or less, with no flooding concerns, according to the National Weather Service.

For the mountains, forecasters are calling for unusually low snow levels and higher than normal liquid-to-snow ratios. 

Los Angeles Jan 10

Watch: Riders Forced Onto Golf Carts as Heavy Rain Floods Portion of LA's Union Station

Rain Nov 7, 2022

Homeowners Prepare for Mudslides, Debris Flows With SoCal Facing Three Days of Rain

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Snow is expected for many mountain passes, possibly impacting travel across the region.

“A cold storm will move over the area Sun into Mon with mainly light rain expected,” the NWS tweeted.

“Mountain snow will be the main impact, with 4-8” of snow possible above 4500' in the San Gabriels, & 1-2” possible on the Grapevine with winter driving conditions. Use caution!”

Temperatures will drop substantially too on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 50s and lows mostly in the 40s, dropping into the low 30s and even the 20s overnight in some mountain and high desert areas.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Southern CaliforniaLos AngelesRain
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us