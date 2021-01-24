Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Los Angeles County Mountains

More rain and snow is on the way to Southern California, with scattered showers expected Sunday night and early Monday after a brief period of clear weather Sunday.

A winter storm warning was issued for the Los Angeles County mountains from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday. The Santa Monica Mountains were excluded from the warning.

Heavy snow and wind were expected, about 4 to 8 inches above 4,500 feet, and 2 to 4 inches between 3,000 and 4,500 feet. Gusts were expected to reach 65 mph.

The winds, low visibility and icy roads will make for dangerous driving conditions that could lead to road closures and travel delays, including along Interstate 5 through the Grapevine. Extended exposure to cold and wind could be life-threatening.

One of four of the storms SoCal expected this week left a lot of snow in the mountains and passes and even in some unexpected places like Malibu. Michelle Valles reports for the NBC4 News on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

Los Angeles County health officials issued a cold weather alert through Thursday for the mountains and Antelope Valley, and through Tuesday for the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley. Along the coast, health officials issued a beach water use advisory through 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The county's chief health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, cautioned residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the recent rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

Sunday's high temperatures were around 60 in central Los Angeles, in the upper 50s in Orange County, in the mid-50s to lower 60s in most valley areas, and in the 40s and 50s in the mountains and the Antelope Valley.

David Biggar has your First Alert Forecast on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

The next system moving into the Southland from the north was described by the NWS as “cold, showery and blustery.”

On Monday, the greatest rainfall amounts were expected across the central coast and eastern L.A. County. The amount of northwesterly flow will limit rainfall totals across Ventura County and western L.A. County.

In Orange County, widespread showers and thunderstorms were expected late Sunday and early Monday. Another, wetter storm was expected to reach the area beginning Wednesday and last until next weekend.