More Resources for Job Seekers and Employers Coming to Moreno Valley

Job seekers and employers in the Moreno Valley area will soon be able to access job-training, career-counseling and employment- recruitment services all under one roof at no cost, the city announced.

On Saturday, city officials said they approved an agreement with federal, state and county partners to upgrade Moreno Valley's Employment Resource Center, located at 12625 Frederick St., to a comprehensive America's Job Centers of California office.

The facility will offer a larger range of employment and training services for employers and job seekers, who previously had to be referred to the Riverside AJCC office for certain services.

“Despite the pandemic, the City Council and I believe it's important to keep the ERC open to the public,'' Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez said. “Ours is one of the very few Employment Resource Centers that have been open continuously since the pandemic started.”

As it transitions to a comprehensive AJCC office, the ERC is being renamed the “Moreno Valley Business and Employment Resource Center, an America's Job Center of California.” An exact time frame for the transition was not provided.

“This timely AJCC designation will help serve the growing needs of families in the broader region to secure quality job opportunities. I commend the successful collaboration between the state, county and city to streamline this process amidst the pandemic crisis,'' said Angelo Farooq, chairman of the California Workforce Development Board.

The latest joblessness rate for Riverside County, based on preliminary estimates, was 7.8% in November, double last year's level, according to the California Employment Development Department.