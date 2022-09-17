More Than 11K Pounds of Trash Picked Up in Orange County Event

More than 11,000 pounds of trash was collected Saturday at over 40 sites along Orange County beaches and channels and in parks in an event aimed at keeping it out of the ocean.

More than 2,500 volunteers took part in the cleanup coordinated by Orange County Coastkeeper as part of California Coastal Cleanup Day, the group said.

During an event at Huntington State Beach a "Trash Castle" was built entirely from reclaimed materials collected from local waterways, Coastkeeper officials said.

“No matter where you live in Orange County, every one of us has a role to play in protecting our coastline and waterways from pollutants,” said Sen. Dave Min, D-Irvine. ``As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Orange County oil spill, this day of service is a vivid reminder that we share an obligation to care for our planet and pay it forward for future generations.”

Among the discards collected were a Chromebook laptop, pizza oven, Porta-potty, bed frame, skateboard, skim board and boogie board.