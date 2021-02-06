More than 30 Drivers Arrested or Cited at DUI Checkpoint in Pomona

A total of 34 drivers were cited or arrested and 13 vehicles were towed at a DUI checkpoint in Pomona, police said Saturday morning.

The operation was carried out between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday at Garey and Monterey avenues, according to the Pomona Police Department.

A total of 34 drivers were cited or arrested for driving without a license or with a suspended or revoked license, the department said.

Drivers convicted of DUI can expect the impact of the conviction to be about $13,500 and includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and possible jail time, police said.

In 2018, Pomona police investigated 127 DUI crashes that injured 49 people.