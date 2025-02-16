More than 3,000 students set their sight on LA Marathon

More than 3,000 student runners got up bright and early Sunday to run nearly 19 miles at Hansen Dam in Pacoima with one goal in mind: qualify for the Los Angeles Marathon.

The runners, mostly middle and high school students from all over southern California, were part of this year’s Students Run LA Friendship Run.

Today’s goal was to complete the race so they can have the chance to be part of the LA Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, March 16.

“They’re running 30 kilometers, which is 18.6 miles. This is their qualifying event, so they are running this to qualify for that marathon bib that says I am competing at this level,” said the Marketing Manager for Students Run LA, Alexandra Powell.

Although nerves were felt among some of the students partaking in the race, there was also a level of excitement.

“I feel nervous, I feel excited,” said student Juan Contreras.

Training to qualify for the marathon requires commitment, with students running multiple times a week.

“Between every single training run they do, they are doing multiple runs a week, some of those are really long runs on the weekend. This is so much dedication and time,” Powell added.

For many, testing their mental and physical strength while training since September has been one of the biggest challenges of their lives.

“It’s been pretty tough, but we’ve been getting through it," said Naomi, an eighth grader student from Whittier.

Today’s sidelines were filled with family and friends cheering the young athletes as they passed each mile with focus and determination.

“You’ve gone through so much already, and when you get to that point, you’re like, I’m already here, I could finish this, like it’s not that bad, and you like have the motivation like, yes, I could do this,” said Hennessy Limas, a sophomore at Santa Fe High School.

Student Run LA is a program that helps underserved middle and high school students across southern California set goals and build character development. The marathon training is made up of volunteers who guide and mentor the students so they can complete the marathon.

Powell said 99 percent of the students who start the marathon, finish it.