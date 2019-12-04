Call 911 If You See This Man, Riverside County Sheriff Says - NBC Southern California
Call 911 If You See This Man, Riverside County Sheriff Says

Authorities warned that anyone who sees Green should not try to approach him, and should call 911 immediately.

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago

    Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
    Chad James Green of Riverside was identified as a suspect in the shooting of James Black, 42, of Lake Elsinore, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

    A 41-year-old man considered armed and dangerous was being sought Wednesday in connection with the slaying of a man at a Moreno Valley motel, and authorities were warning anyone who spots him to not approach him.

    Chad James Green of Riverside was identified as a suspect in the shooting of James Black, 42, of Lake Elsinore, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

    Black was a possibly bounty hunter, according to various reports, but authorities had not yet confirmed that to NBCLA. 

    When deputies arrived at Hotel XOLA in the 24000 block of Sunnymead Blvd. Dec. 3, they found Black suffering from a gunshot wound.

    He was taken to the hospital where he died, the sheriff's department said.

    Green was later identified as the suspected shooter, who took off in a white Toyota Corolla, according to witness reports. 

    Authorities warned that anyone who sees Green should not try to approach him, and should call 911 immediately. 

