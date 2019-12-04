Call 911 If You See This Man, Riverside County Sheriff Says

A 41-year-old man considered armed and dangerous was being sought Wednesday in connection with the slaying of a man at a Moreno Valley motel, and authorities were warning anyone who spots him to not approach him.

Chad James Green of Riverside was identified as a suspect in the shooting of James Black, 42, of Lake Elsinore, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Black was a private investigator, according to his family.

When deputies arrived at Hotel XOLA in the 24000 block of Sunnymead Blvd. Dec. 3, they found Black suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he died, the sheriff's department said.

Green was later identified as the suspected shooter, who took off in a white Toyota Corolla, according to witness reports.

Authorities warned that anyone who sees Green should not try to approach him, and should call 911 immediately.