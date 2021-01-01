Moreno Valley Distributes Free Masks to Slow Coronavirus Spread

Moreno Valley city officials Friday reminded residents that free face masks can be picked up at several locations citywide in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Since its launch in August, the city's "We've Got You Covered" program has distributed more than 187,000 free masks.

While local coronavirus numbers are improving, health officials stressed the importance of testing. Christine Kim reports for NBC LA at 8 p.m. Saturday Aug. 22, 2020.

Masks can be picked up at the following locations: