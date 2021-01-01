Moreno Valley Distributes Free Masks to Slow Coronavirus Spread

Moreno Valley city officials Friday reminded residents that free face masks can be picked up at several locations citywide in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Since its launch in August, the city's "We've Got You Covered" program has distributed more than 187,000 free masks.
Masks can be picked up at the following locations:
- The Employment Resource Center, 12625 Frederick St., Suite K-3, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
- Moreno Valley Library - Main Branch, 25480 Alessandro Blvd., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.;
- Moreno Valley Library - Mall Branch, Moreno Valley Mall, 22500 Town Circle, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and
- Moreno Valley Library - Iris Plaza Branch, 16170 Perris Blvd., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
