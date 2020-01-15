Moreno Valley

Moreno Valley Man Accused of Following Teens, Committing Lewd Act Near School

Two 14-year-old girls allegedly saw the man masturbating before he began to follow them in his car

By City News Service

Riverside County Sheriff's Department

A Moreno Valley man arrested on suspicion of committing a lewd act in front of a middle school and following two teenagers walking home from class was released Wednesday on $5,000 bail and given a March 17 court date.

David John Klemens, 53, was taken into custody at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday by
deputies who responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 14000
block of Briana Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Klemens allegedly followed two 14-year-old girls in his car as they were walking home from Badger Springs Middle School. While investigating that report, deputies learned that two other 14-year-old girls allegedly saw Klemens masturbating in the same car while parked in front of the middle school 30 prior.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Klemens sitting in his car. He
was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of indecent exposure and annoying/molesting a victim under 18 years old.

