Moreno Valley Man Dies After Jet Ski Explodes at River Shores Estates

The 48 years old man was allegedly attempting to start a Jet-Ski that was still on the trailer at the launch ramp when the incident occurred.

By Lorena Bourdevaire Casillas

A Moreno Valley man suffered fatal injuries when a jet ski exploded at the launch ramp at River Shores Estates Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The 48 years old man, identified as Juan Pineda-Flores, was allegedly attempting to start a Jet-Ski that was still on the trailer at the launch ramp when the incident occurred.

“During start up, fuel / vapors inside the hull of the Jet-Ski ignited, causing it to explode,” according to a press statement.

Pineda-Flores was thrown into the water and suffered severe injuries.
The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Deputy W. Poe of the Colorado River Station at (760) 326-9200.

