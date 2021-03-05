Most Vulnerable Areas in LA Look for Volunteers to Accelerate Vaccine Efforts

Thousands of volunteers are needed throughout the state of California, as more vaccination centers open and more people are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the Kedren Clinic in South Los Angeles alone, hundreds are needed to help vaccinate at least 2,500 people per day.

“We have more than 200 volunteers here daily. It is very important to have volunteers because our seniors need help with registration,” said Jerry Abraham, director of the vaccination program at the Kedren Health Clinic.

Victoria Ramírez, a volunteer at the vaccination center, says volunteering was the best decision she could have made because she can help the most vulnerable people receive the vaccine.

“This is a historic moment, and I am here completing my mission of helping people," she said.

Ramírez who speaks Spanish, has been able to help many Hispanics, one of the communities that have been affected by COVID-19 the most.

“I want to help my Latino community and the other communities that have been affected by the virus,” she said.

Those who volunteer might have the possibility of receiving the vaccine.

"I was able to get vaccinated, and I already received the second dose," Ramírez said.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can register here.

The organization primarily needs people with knowledge in the area of medicine to administer the vaccine, but people who can help with logistics and registration are also welcome.

"We need as many people as we can get," said Josh Fryday, California's director of services.