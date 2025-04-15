Mother accused of killing 7-year-old in Van Nuys struggled with mental health, stepfather says

The woman who was accused of killing her 7-year-old daughter after the girl was found dead in the bathtub of her Van Nuys apartment struggled with her mental health, according to the child’s stepfather.

Rebecca Castellanos was found dead on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office said the girl died of asphyxiation due to neck compression and drowning. Her mother, 37-year-old Graciela Castellanos, was arrested on suspicion of drowning her.

The woman’s partner and stepfather to the girl spoke with NBC4’s sister station Telemundo 52 and said he believes the mother’s struggles with her mental well-being drove her to kill her daughter.

“With passive bipolar disorder and the depression of potentially being unable to become a legal resident, all of this drove her to do what she did,” the stepfather said. He wished to stay anonymous. “I’m sure she was out of her mind when she attacked the girl.”

He added that Graciela tried to take her own life the evening her daughter died.

“She was the most loving person in the world,” the man said. “She never yelled, never said a bad word, much less hit her.”

A small memorial has been left outside the apartment complex where the family lives. A stuffed animal, candles and a poster have been placed in memory of Rebecca.

Neighbors of the family were left stunned by the tragedy. They described the family as humble and said they were shocked by what happened.

“It’s a feeling of sadness because my thought is that she was a mother who perhaps had no support at all,” said Ana Diaz, a neighbor.

“It’s like a state of shock, something in my stomach and in my heart,” said Norma Amador, another neighbor. “It feels like a feeling because I’m a mother.”

The investigation is ongoing. Graciela is being held behind bars on $2 million bail.