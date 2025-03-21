Mother charged with killing 11-year-old son in Santa Ana

A 48-year-old woman was charged Friday with fatally stabbing her 11-year-old son in Santa Ana.

Saritha Ramaraju was charged with one count of murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana. Her last known address was in Irvine, police said, but according to recent court documents in her custody battle for the child she had been living in Virginia.

Ramaraju called police at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday from the La Quinta Inn at 2721 Hotel Terrace, near the 55 Freeway, according to Officer Natalie Garcia of the Santa Ana Police Department.

The mother allegedly reported that she killed her son, Yatin Ramaraju, and then said she had taken some drugs, which prompted police to take her to a hospital where she was treated and released and booked on suspicion of murder, Garcia said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers went inside the room and found a boy suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the woman had been staying at the motel for the past couple of weeks. Yatin was a student at one point in the Irvine Unified School District, his father said in court papers. Irvine Unified officials say he was most recently a student in Tustin Unified School District.

Ramaraju had been in a custody battle with the boy's father, Prakash Raju, since last year, when she accused him of making medical and school decisions without her input and alleged he had substance abuse issues.

Raju pleaded guilty June 21, 2023, to driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol content of .08% or more, both misdemeanors, and was placed on three years of informal probation.

Raju's blood-alcohol level when he was arrested Sept. 4, 2022, was .25, more than three times the legal limit, according to the criminal complaint. Raju had filed a motion requesting early release from the terms of probation as well as dismissal of his conviction, which was denied Feb. 7.

Raju said in court papers he was born and raised in Bengaluru, India, and works as a senior data architect at Irvine-based Panasonic Avionics Corp., a supplier of in-flight entertainment and communications.

Raju said he had “taken significant steps” to ensure he would never drive drunk again, including completing the court-mandated programs as part of his probation and personal counseling as well as abstaining from drinking alcohol.

The couple divorced in January 2018 and the father was granted custody, with the mother receiving visitation, according to court records.

After Ramaraju filed a motion seeking custody of their son late last year, they were ordered to go to mediation.

The mother was living in Fairfax, Virginia, and wanted her son to live with her, according to court papers filed in November. She wanted their son to stay with her for Thanksgiving and Christmas vacation, but Raju, after agreeing to it, changed his mind and wanted Yatin to stay in California.

She also accused him of refusing to provide any details of a recent hospital visit and said he changed schools for the boy without telling her. She said she found out when the boy's previous school called her to inquire why he wasn't going to class.

Ramaraju accused her ex-husband of a “history of substance abuse issues” and added he “gets very aggressive under the influence of alcohol, drugs and smoke.” She accused him of having “severe control issues” and said their son “is very scared to talk to mother as he'll get into trouble with dad.”

Ramaraju also accused the father of leaving their son unattended for hours at a time.

Raju responded in court papers that they share joint legal custody and can obtain medical or school records “directly from the provider.”

He accused his ex-wife of “citing completely false and untrue abuse and substance abuse issues.”

After mediation the two agreed to let Ramaraju have their son for winter break with the father retaining primary physical custody.

Raju criticized his ex-wife's parenting, saying she “has demonstrated a lack of commitment in parenting, as evidenced by her absence from her daughter Veda's life for over 23 years -- effectively abandoning her from a previous marriage. This concerning history leads me to fear that similar actions may adversely affect our son, Yatin, in the future.”

Raju said their son “thrives in a supportive community” in Orange County, “excels academically and actively participates in enriching extracurricular activities.”

Raju said during a summer break when the two went to Virginia, Ramaraju “suddenly refused to return him to California as we had agreed. She kept him for over a week after our agreed-upon return date and even attempted to unilaterally register him for school in Virginia without any type of notice, agreement or court order.”

Yatin missed the first week of school in Orange County because of it, he claimed.

“It was only after I was forced to involve law enforcement that she finally returned Yatin to California,” he said.

He also accused her of signing an application for a renewed passport for Yatin to visit family in India.

Raju said his ex-wife's claims of neglect and substance abuse are “completely false and baseless. ... I do not have a history of abusing alcohol or drugs as alleged by mother.”

He also said he has never been found guilty of “any criminal activity as alleged by mother.”

He also denied their son was “scared” of his father.

“I did not fail to notify mother of Yatin's new school,” he said.

“I had moved into a new home, still in Orange County, and his school district changed. All of this occurred while mother was living in Virginia. I fully notified mother of Yatin's new school and she was fully aware well before Yatin was enrolled.”

Yatin “has thrived -- he is a healthy, happy and academically successful student who excels in extracurricular activities, including swimming, gymnastics and math,” Raju said.

Ramaraju was granted visitation with their son during spring break from Friday through Wednesday at 6 p.m.