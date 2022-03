A woman, a girl and a dog stranded in the middle of a slope off Runyon Canyon Road were rescued by firefighters Saturday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department used a two-line rope system to send two rescuers down the slope about 3:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Runyon Canyon Road, according to LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange.

At 5:27 p.m., the trio was brought up the slope, evaluated by paramedics and found to have no illness or injury, Prange said.