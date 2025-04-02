Compton

Mother and daughter killed in Compton in drive-by shooting

The shooter's vehicle left the scene southbound on Central Avenue, the LASD said

By Benjamin Papp

A mother and daughter were shot and killed in a shooting near Caldwell Street Elementary in Compton Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at the intersection of Caldwell Street and Central Avenue, according to the LASD.

Officers found the first woman in the street on the west side of the intersection, and the second in a vehicle on the east side of the intersection -- both suffering from gunshot wounds.

LASD officers provided aid until the Compton Fire Department arrived, however, both died at the scene.

Police said the two were in their vehicle on Caldwell Street waiting at the light when someone in a vehicle opened fire. The shooter's vehicle then fled the scene southbound on Central Avenue, the LASD said.

There were no details regarding a motive for the shooting.

The victims have been identified as 45 and 22 years old. No additional information is available at this time until their immediate family has been contacted.

Anyone with information regarding the death was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. 

