Mother Demands Closure After Son Was Killed in Hit and Run in San Bernardino

James Gatson was crossing a San Bernardino street in a wheelchair when he was killed by a hit and run driver.

Now his mother is demanding that the driver come forward and give her family closure.

It is not just her family that wants closure, there's been a recent series of deadly hit and run crashes all within miles of each other.

"James is a person, very loving and he had a beautiful smile," said Mattie Glaster.

Glaster is remembering her son James Gatson a 46-year-old man who had a twin sister and was one of Glaster's seven children.

"He was a strong person," Glaster said.

At around the age of 35, James was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and eventually had to use a wheelchair.

"No matter what came his way the MS or whatever, he battled through it," Glaster said.

On Aug14 around 4:30 a.m. Gatson was crossing Highland Ave. in the city of San Bernardino when police say he was struck by a driver who never stopped.

"For somebody to take his life I can't comprehend I can even understand why," Glaster said. "To run over a person in a wheelchair in the street and not stop and try to help."

The deadly hit and run is one of four that happened within miles of each other since the beginning of July.

Three of the hit and runs have occurred in the nearby city of Highland, including a bicyclist, a skateboarder, and a pedestrian.

All of the individuals were killed at night and only the case involving the bicyclist has been solved.

"This is what it is, it's an accident," said Thun Houn, the Deputy Sheriff in San Barnardino. "Stop and render aid maybe you could save this person's life."

Deputy Houn is a traffic investigator for the San Bernardino County Sheirff's Department.

He says there are multiple factors in hit and run crashes. The driver may be distracted or impaired, or the pedestrian may not be using a crosswalk. No matter what the situation he says, the driver must stop and call 911.

"If you leave the scene then you are facing criminal charges and these are very serious charges you are facing," Houn said.

Some of the charges could include felony hit and run, manslaughter, and possibly even murder.

"It's not right for somebody to cross the street get struck by a vehicle and they died because they crossed the street," Houn said.

No one knows more about the enormous pain left behind than a mother like Glaster, who desperately wants closure for her son.

"I pray to God that you come forward and say you did it, have a conscience,' Glaster said. "God is a just God and you will not live on this earth and be happy with yourself knowing you did this."