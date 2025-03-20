Mother identified in fatal stabbing of her 11-year-old son at Santa Ana hotel

Santa Ana police announced on Thursday the identity of a woman who was arrested for fatally stabbing her 11-year-old son inside a hotel room.

Authorities are charging her with murder, child endangerment, torture, and aggravated mayhem.

Saritha Ramaraju, 48, was taken into custody Wednesday morning after police discovered the child’s body at a La Quinta Inn.

Officers responded to a 9:25 a.m. call from a woman who reported that she had killed her son, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they found Ramaraju in the room, where she was immediately detained without incident. She was then transported to a local hospital after stating that she had ingested an unknown substance.

“Our officers arrived shortly after 9:30. They took mom into custody immediately without incident,” said Santa Ana Police Department Public Information Officer Natalie Garcia. “She stated that she had ingested some substance. She was transported to a local hospital. She’s in custody in stable condition.”

Police described Ramaraju as calm and cooperative at the time of her arrest.

Inside the hotel room, officers found the child’s body with multiple stab wounds, along with a knife they believe was used in the attack.

Guests at the hotel recalled hearing disturbing noises coming from the room before police arrived.

“We heard a short yell, but that was it,” said Alyssah Witherell, who was staying at the hotel.

The investigation remains ongoing, and homicide detectives are searching for additional witnesses who may have information on the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.