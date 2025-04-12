VAN NUYS

Mother in custody after 7-year-old found dead in Van Nuys apartment

By Elizabeth Chavolla

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is in custody after her 7-year-old daughter was found dead in a bathtub at an apartment complex in Van Nuys on Friday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the apartment complex on 6800 Sepulveda Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Upon arrival, officers found the child in the bathtub, where she was pronounced dead.

The 38-year-old mother was arrested.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Valley Bureau Homicide Division is handling the case.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

VAN NUYS
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us