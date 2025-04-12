Mother in custody after 7-year-old found dead in Van Nuys apartment

A woman is in custody after her 7-year-old daughter was found dead in a bathtub at an apartment complex in Van Nuys on Friday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the apartment complex on 6800 Sepulveda Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the child in the bathtub, where she was pronounced dead.

The 38-year-old mother was arrested.

The Valley Bureau Homicide Division is handling the case.

This is a developing story.