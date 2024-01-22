Mother of Aiden Leos testifies in court about freeway shooting that killed 6-year-old son

The mother of a 6-year-old boy killed in a Southern California road rage shooting testified in court Monday about the heartbreaking moments after she pulled to the side of a freeway to help her son.

Joanna Cloonan took the stand Monday, telling a jury in the murder trial of 26-year-old Marcus Eriz, who is accused of opening fire on her car May 21, 2021 in a tragic car-to-car shooting that followed a confrontation on the 55 Freeway in Orange County.

A shot was fired after a driver cut off Aiden's mother, who responded by displaying the middle finger, authorities said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Eriz has pleaded not guilty to murder and discharging a firearm at a vehicle. He was arrested following a days-long law enforcement search for the shooter.

During opening statements last week, a prosecutor told jurors that Eriz acted callously when he fired a round that went through the trunk of the Leos' car and into the back seat. Aiden, strapped into a booster, was struck in the liver, lung and heart.

Aiden's mother said she heard her son say, "Ow," pulled to the side of the freeway as he was bleeding and flagged down an off-duty police officer.

When she looked in her backseat, she said his head was hanging down. Aiden's mother said she got her son out of his booster seat and cradled him, holding his body tightly to try and stop the bleeding, but she says she noticed "his body was dying very quickly."

The trial included the frantic 911 call from Cloonan after she stopped on the side of the road and testimony from the off-duty-officer, a member of the Seal Beach Police Department. Cloonan is expected to testify early next week.

Eriz was arrested about two weeks later.

For days after the shooting, authorities searched for a suspect and pleaded for the public's help. They sifted through hundreds of tips and at least half a million dollars in reward money was posted.

According to police, Eriz stashed the vehicle in a relative's garage, shaved his beard and began pulling back his hair.

He and his girlfriend were arrested outside their apartment in the Orange County city of Costa Mesa about two weeks after the shooting. Eriz and girlfriend Wynne Lee, who is charged with being an accessory after the fact and having a concealed firearm in the vehicle, are being tried separately.

As Cloonan testified, she took her time with some questions, pausing for several seconds and at times closing her eyes before answering.

It wasn't until the very last question from the prosecution, who displayed a photo of a smiling Aiden, when Cloonan broke down in tears.

The jury will return on Wednesday for closing arguments