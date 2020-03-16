San Bernardino

Mother of San Bernardino Terrorist Pleads Guilty to Destroying Evidence

By Associated Press

san bernardino

The mother of a terrorist who killed 14 people in a 2015 attack on a holiday party in California pleaded guilty Monday to destroying evidence, a government official said.

Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles, said Rafia Shareef of Corona entered the plea in federal court in Riverside in a plea agreement.

Authorities earlier this month announced the deal for Shareef over her shredding a map her son may have used to plan the massacre.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15. She is expected to receive no more than 18 months in prison.

Shareef's son, Syed Farook, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, opened fire with semiautomatic rifles on a gathering of San Bernardino County employees. The attackers were later killed in a police shootout.

