Mother Pleads for Public's Help in Finding Son's Killer

Detectives in Compton are looking for new clues to help solve the murder of a young man that took place in October.

The murder took place on a busy street in Willowbrook in the middle of the night.

Investigators hope the time that's passed will help someone come forward with information about who is responsible.

A grieving mother is still dealing with pain she says leads her to sleepless nights that have tormented her every night since the night her son was shot to death.

"My brother was a loving son, a loving uncle, wasn't into gangs and wasn't into drugs," said Vanessa Flores, Christian Flores-Padilla's sister.

The 25-year-old died on the pavement outside a small market store on El Segundo Blvd. the night of October 14, 2022.

His family says he had been celebrating with them at his mom's house earlier in the evening and left to take a walk.

LA Sheriff Homicide Detectives say surveillance video shows a group of six people approach and one fired a shot.

"This happened here in this intersection," said Lt. Michael Modica, from the LA County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau. "We believe the suspects live down the street, in the area. We believe people who live around here will help identify those who were there that night and involved in this incident."

Flores was pronounced dead just after midnight and just two days before his 26th birthday.

Wednesday's gathering was in the same place he took his last breath.

It is a sad reminder for family and friends of the young man who was entering into the prime of his life.

"They didn't just take his life, they took part of us and we're broken," said his sister.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the LA Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.