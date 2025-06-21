As immigration enforcement operations continue across Southern California amid President Trump’s plan to ramp up his targeting of Democratic cities like Los Angeles, one grandmother has followed a new trend in the immigrant community: self-deport before feds catch up with them.

Regina, who declined to share their last name for safety reasons, boarded her plane back to Mexico this month, leaving behind three adult children and three grandchildren.

“As soon as she crossed the corner, broke down,” Julie, Regina’s daughter, said after she said a tearful goodbye at the airport. “I just needed to make sure she was good, and that’s when it all came down.”

Regina had planned to self deport for months, fearing the mass deportations promised by President Trump.

Even on the day of departure, the family was on edge as they crossed the border into the Mexico before Regina got on the plane from a Mexican airport.

"Even driving there, I was worried," Julie said.

Regina rushed to leave Los Angeles just hours after the large-scale immigration operations took place in downtown LA.

“She started seeing that more raids and more raids started and said no, ‘I have to do this now,’” Julie recalled her conversation with her mom.

Regina is described to be a “tough” woman, who crossed the border into the U.S. illegally when she was 15 years old to find a better life.

While raising her family, Regina never took a handout, always working hard to provide for her family, Julie said about her mom.

“Mexicans will work until they can’t,” Julie said.

There’s one upside to Regina’s self-deportation: she finally get to see her own mother for the first time in decades.

Since Regina went back to Mexico, her daughters have been FaceTiming with her almost every day. The matriarch puts on a strong face until being asked about missing her children.

“If you ask me about my family, I can’t talk,” Regina said while holding back tears. She said it’s hard being separated from her family even though she knows her children will travel to visit.

Days after Regina’s self-deportation, her children in Los Angeles are still wondering if they made the right decision.

“It’s hard, but we are still hanging in there,” Julie said.