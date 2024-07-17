Mother of twins faces murder charges after allegedly exposing them to fentanyl

A mother charged with murder and child abuse in the deaths of her twins after they were exposed to an illegal substance appeared in Van Nuys court Monday, but her arraignment was postponed.

Jestice James, 22, faces two counts each of murder and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, along with allegations of child endangerment, according to the County District Attorney's Office.

Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami said outside court that the children may have accidentally inhaled fentanyl fumes, causing their deaths.

"A small amount of fentanyl can kill an adult, but an even smaller amount can kill a child," Hatami said. "Children can ingest (a deadly dose) in the form of secondhand smoke. I hope everyone is paying attention to this.”

Hatami thanked the Los Angeles Police Department and the Child Abuse Unit, as well as the Sheriff's Department for the investigation they did and for bringing evidence to charge James.

Last Thursday, authorities arrived at a home in Winnetka at 11:20 a.m. and the children were treated by paramedics. That same afternoon, one of the children was declared dead. Over the weekend, the other child died. The prosecutor has not specified how they were exposed to the dangerous substance.

"The case is related to fentanyl. It's very sad," Hatami said. "We have a major fentanyl problem affecting children in Los Angeles."

The twins' godmother said they were inseparable.

“The family is here and we are devastated. Those children are going to be missed, their laughter,” said Regina Holmes, the children's godmother.

The attorney general's office said Jestine and Josiah's mother was not the one who called 911. There were several people in the home at the time of the emergency.

James' hearing has been postponed to July 31. The defendant is being held on a $4 million bond.