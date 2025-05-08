Mother's Day gifts could cost more as small LA businesses feel impact of tariffs

As Mother's Day approaches, gifts for mom this year could end up costing more for consumers amid President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Julio Barocio and his wife Cinthya, owners of the Outlet Store in Boyle Heights, have been in business for five years and say their prices on certain items already reflect some of the tariffs.

"If we’re paying a higher price, we’ve gotta up the price on it too," said Barocio.

The Barocio's store buys merchandise from chains like Target or Walmart that is out of season, discontinued, or returned. It’s a lot less expensive and discounted as a result.

But the discounts can only go so far when the big chains are faced with empty shelves or stiff tariffs from China.

"It’s all like a domino effect," said Cinthya. "If, before, they were seeing 50, 60 bucks? You’ll see 70, 75, 80. We’ve seen it already."

Flower arrangements, another popular Mother's Day gift, can also see an increase in price due to materials coming from other parts of the world.

"It’s like a chain, you know?" said Saul Jimenez, a wholesaler at California Flower Mart in downtown.

Jimenez's Mother’s Day flowers come from heavily tariffed sources like Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico. But he also buys items like ribbon, cards, and even cellophane paper from China.

"Everything in here is increased by 10%, around so. So that definitely impacts the flow," said Jimenez.

Like the Barocio's, Jimenez may be facing softer sales this Mother’s Day too.

Other small business owners, like David Rodriguez, are choosing to foot the bill on the tariffs to avoid losing customers.

"We don’t increase the price. Because if I increase the price, then people are not going to buy. If they don’t buy, then I’m going to have a problem. Because that’s my job, what I live for, how I pay my bills. So I can’t. I can’t take that risk," said Rodriguez, owner of Pamela's Flower Shop in Norwalk.

Rodriguez says the goods he buys are up 10% to 15% higher, including roses that are imported from Ecuador.

The flower shop owner added that he even had trouble buying stuffed animals because his usual vendor was nervous with supply being so low and fewer shipments coming in from overseas.

Customers at the flower mall told NBC4 that they didn't notice a big increase in their purchases.

"I always come to downtown to buy the flowers. Because more stuff you buy it, cheaper than outside. Much cheaper than outside," said Steve Borna. "The prices are almost the same as the last time."

Flower vendors recommend that customers buy early, if they can, to help save on possible price mark ups.