Motorcyclist killed, 12-year-old passenger injured in collision with Metro bus

A motorcycle and Metro bus collided in Van Nuys.

By Jonathan Gonzalez and Jonathan Lloyd

A motorcyclist was killed and his 12-year-old passenger was hospitalized following a collision with a Metro bus Friday March 15, 2024 in Van Nuys.
The head-on crash was reported at about 11 a.m. on Hazeltine Avenue near Bessemer Street.

The head-on crash was reported at about 11 a.m. on Hazeltine Avenue near Bessemer Street.

The man riding the the motorcycle died at the scene. Details about his identity were not immediately available.

A 12-year-old girl riding on the back of the motorcycle suffered critical injuries. Family members told NBCLA she was riding the motorcycle with her uncle.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

"Metro extends its deepest sympathies to family and friends of the deceased and to the person injured," Jose Ubaldo, of Metro, said in a statement. "Metro is working closely with the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate this incident. We are committed to ensuring the safety of Metro's customers and the communities we serve, in fact, it's our highest priority."

About a dozen passengers were on the bus. One passenger suffered a minor injury.

California law states that there is no minimum age for a motorcycle passenger as long as they are wearing a helmet and they can reach the footrests.

