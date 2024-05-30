Downtown LA

Motorcyclist crashes after hitting rocks thrown by man onto LA freeway

Video showed a man hurling rocks onto the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles before the motorcycle crash.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A motorcyclist crashed in a shower of sparks early Thursday morning on a stretch of freeway where a man was seen on video throwing rocks onto the road south of downtown Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on the 110 Freeway, where the motorcyclist apparently struck one of the rocks. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle, which produced sparks as it continued sliding on the freeway.

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The man seen on video throwing the rocks over a guardrail and onto the freeway left the scene after the frightening crash.

Other drivers stopped to help the motorcyclist, who did not appear to be seriously injured. The motorcycle rider walked back to the motorcycle and eventually rode away from the scene of the crash.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Other drivers reported hitting the rocks on the 110 Freeway near 23rd Street. Some pulled over on the side of the road to change flat tires.

NBCLA reached out the the California Highway Patrol for more details. The agency ran a traffic break in the area to clear out the rocks before the Thursday morning drive.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us