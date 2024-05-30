Motorcyclist crashes after hitting rocks thrown by man onto LA freeway

A motorcyclist crashed in a shower of sparks early Thursday morning on a stretch of freeway where a man was seen on video throwing rocks onto the road south of downtown Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on the 110 Freeway, where the motorcyclist apparently struck one of the rocks. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle, which produced sparks as it continued sliding on the freeway.

The man seen on video throwing the rocks over a guardrail and onto the freeway left the scene after the frightening crash.

Other drivers stopped to help the motorcyclist, who did not appear to be seriously injured. The motorcycle rider walked back to the motorcycle and eventually rode away from the scene of the crash.

Other drivers reported hitting the rocks on the 110 Freeway near 23rd Street. Some pulled over on the side of the road to change flat tires.

NBCLA reached out the the California Highway Patrol for more details. The agency ran a traffic break in the area to clear out the rocks before the Thursday morning drive.