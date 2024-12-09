Palm Springs

Several injured after motorcycle officer crashes into parade crowd in Palm Springs

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Nearly a dozen people were injured after a motorcycle officer crashed into a crowd at a holiday parade in Palm Springs Saturday night.

At least 10 people, including the officer, sustained injuries but were expected to survive. 

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Attendees at the parade were heard screaming at the time of the crash. 

The parade continued as scheduled after a short time. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators are looking into the crash and the reason why the officer crashed into the crowd.

This article tagged under:

Palm Springs
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us