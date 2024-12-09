Several injured after motorcycle officer crashes into parade crowd in Palm Springs

Nearly a dozen people were injured after a motorcycle officer crashed into a crowd at a holiday parade in Palm Springs Saturday night.

At least 10 people, including the officer, sustained injuries but were expected to survive.

Attendees at the parade were heard screaming at the time of the crash.

The parade continued as scheduled after a short time.

Investigators are looking into the crash and the reason why the officer crashed into the crowd.